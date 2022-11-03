 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,963.81 crore in September 2022 up 50.35% from Rs. 1,306.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2022 down 166.65% from Rs. 84.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in September 2022 down 76.52% from Rs. 195.16 crore in September 2021.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 218.85 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 70.18% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,963.81 1,288.23 1,306.15
Other Operating Income -- 33.59 --
Total Income From Operations 1,963.81 1,321.82 1,306.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,945.28 1,117.34 759.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.36 -- 13.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -321.98 -97.99 129.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.56 82.29 81.11
Depreciation 70.04 61.25 54.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 343.82 191.31 179.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -201.27 -32.38 88.55
Other Income 177.05 72.69 52.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.22 40.31 140.84
Interest 47.46 30.57 18.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -71.68 9.74 122.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -71.68 9.74 122.70
Tax 5.06 14.27 33.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -76.74 -4.53 89.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -76.74 -4.53 89.49
Minority Interest 6.59 5.06 0.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.56 3.58 -5.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -56.59 4.11 84.90
Equity Share Capital 130.76 130.47 130.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.16 -0.16 3.25
Diluted EPS -2.16 -0.16 3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.16 -0.16 3.25
Diluted EPS -2.16 -0.16 3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 3, 2022
