Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.66 crore, down 48.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.66 crore in September 2020 down 48.84% from Rs. 2,262.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.24 crore in September 2020 down 4.09% from Rs. 155.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.12 crore in September 2020 down 27.37% from Rs. 330.59 crore in September 2019.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.72 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.86 in September 2019.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 114.05 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 74.92% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.