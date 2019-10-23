Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,262.95 crore, down 3.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,262.95 crore in September 2019 down 3.9% from Rs. 2,354.71 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.61 crore in September 2019 up 165.14% from Rs. 58.69 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.59 crore in September 2019 up 38.62% from Rs. 238.49 crore in September 2018.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.21 in September 2018.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 137.95 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 7.48% over the last 12 months.