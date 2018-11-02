Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,354.71 crore, Up 17.38% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are: Net Sales at Rs 2,354.71 crore in September 2018 Up 17.38% from Rs. 2,006.03 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.69 crore in September 2018 Up 40.54% from Rs. 41.76 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.49 crore in September 2018 Up 7.14% from Rs. 222.60 crore in September 2017. Welspun Corp EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2017. Welspun Corp shares closed at 142.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.52% returns over the last 6 months and -4.88% over the last 12 months. Welspun Corp Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,289.93 1,949.05 1,922.03 Other Operating Income 64.78 74.32 84.00 Total Income From Operations 2,354.71 2,023.37 2,006.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,826.47 1,612.40 1,555.72 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 5.57 19.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -226.73 -234.38 -208.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 146.57 119.08 112.43 Depreciation 95.42 95.77 97.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 455.23 363.16 341.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.75 61.77 87.45 Other Income 85.32 62.14 37.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.07 123.91 124.63 Interest 50.69 42.38 53.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.38 81.53 71.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 92.38 81.53 71.13 Tax 4.29 10.59 15.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.09 70.94 56.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.09 70.94 56.09 Minority Interest 2.85 3.04 1.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates -32.25 -27.29 -15.72 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.69 46.69 41.76 Equity Share Capital 132.61 132.61 132.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 Diluted EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 Diluted EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:37 pm