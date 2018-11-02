Welspun Corp Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,354.71 crore, Up 17.38% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,289.93 1,949.05 1,922.03 Other Operating Income 64.78 74.32 84.00 Total Income From Operations 2,354.71 2,023.37 2,006.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,826.47 1,612.40 1,555.72 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 5.57 19.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -226.73 -234.38 -208.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 146.57 119.08 112.43 Depreciation 95.42 95.77 97.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 455.23 363.16 341.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.75 61.77 87.45 Other Income 85.32 62.14 37.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.07 123.91 124.63 Interest 50.69 42.38 53.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.38 81.53 71.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 92.38 81.53 71.13 Tax 4.29 10.59 15.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.09 70.94 56.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.09 70.94 56.09 Minority Interest 2.85 3.04 1.39 Share Of P/L Of Associates -32.25 -27.29 -15.72 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.69 46.69 41.76 Equity Share Capital 132.61 132.61 132.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 Diluted EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 Diluted EPS 2.21 1.76 1.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited