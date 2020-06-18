Welspun Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,758.87 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,758.87 crore in March 2020 up 0.1% from Rs. 2,756.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.27 crore in March 2020 up 192.97% from Rs. 148.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.24 crore in March 2020 up 669.81% from Rs. 41.34 crore in March 2019.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.61 in March 2019.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 82.35 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.02% returns over the last 6 months and -40.65% over the last 12 months.