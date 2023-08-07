English
    Welspun Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,069.27 crore, up 207.85% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,069.27 crore in June 2023 up 207.85% from Rs. 1,321.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.39 crore in June 2023 up 3924.09% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.30 crore in June 2023 up 311.87% from Rs. 101.56 crore in June 2022.

    Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    Welspun Corp shares closed at 321.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.21% returns over the last 6 months and 45.54% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,069.274,070.151,288.23
    Other Operating Income----33.59
    Total Income From Operations4,069.274,070.151,321.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,118.603,572.721,117.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.1913.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks694.71-712.35-97.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost213.79190.1482.29
    Depreciation85.8791.2461.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses646.19585.67191.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.92329.31-32.38
    Other Income49.5162.2372.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax332.43391.5440.31
    Interest92.3294.7130.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax240.11296.839.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax240.11296.839.74
    Tax59.7185.3314.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.40211.50-4.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.40211.50-4.53
    Minority Interest-3.06-4.155.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-11.9528.583.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates165.39235.934.11
    Equity Share Capital130.77130.77130.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.329.02-0.16
    Diluted EPS6.309.00-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.329.02-0.16
    Diluted EPS6.309.00-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

