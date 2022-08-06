 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Welspun Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,321.82 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,321.82 crore in June 2022 up 1.76% from Rs. 1,298.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022 down 95.78% from Rs. 97.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.56 crore in June 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 202.51 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2021.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 220.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.10% over the last 12 months.

Welspun Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,288.23 2,011.06 1,298.94
Other Operating Income 33.59 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,321.82 2,011.06 1,298.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,117.34 1,509.23 545.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 137.60 5.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -97.99 -37.84 253.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.29 97.49 97.30
Depreciation 61.25 63.38 54.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 191.31 233.37 231.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.38 7.83 110.35
Other Income 72.69 402.42 37.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.31 410.25 147.90
Interest 30.57 29.93 16.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.74 380.32 130.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.74 380.32 130.96
Tax 14.27 129.75 36.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.53 250.57 94.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.53 250.57 94.78
Minority Interest 5.06 -27.41 0.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.58 12.99 2.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.11 236.15 97.47
Equity Share Capital 130.47 130.47 130.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 9.05 3.74
Diluted EPS 0.16 9.03 3.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 9.05 3.74
Diluted EPS 0.16 9.03 3.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Welspun Corp
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.