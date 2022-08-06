Welspun Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,321.82 crore, up 1.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,321.82 crore in June 2022 up 1.76% from Rs. 1,298.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2022 down 95.78% from Rs. 97.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.56 crore in June 2022 down 49.85% from Rs. 202.51 crore in June 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in June 2021.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 220.70 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.10% over the last 12 months.