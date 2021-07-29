Welspun Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,298.94 crore, down 37.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,298.94 crore in June 2021 down 37.23% from Rs. 2,069.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.47 crore in June 2021 up 87.84% from Rs. 51.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.51 crore in June 2021 up 2.91% from Rs. 196.79 crore in June 2020.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2020.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 147.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.20% returns over the last 6 months and 77.66% over the last 12 months.