Welspun Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,402.32 crore, up 84.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,402.32 crore in December 2022 up 84.95% from Rs. 1,298.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 63.19% from Rs. 63.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.39 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 179.99 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,402.32 1,963.81 1,298.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,402.32 1,963.81 1,298.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,229.87 1,945.28 879.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 14.36 13.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -506.69 -321.98 95.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 155.06 113.56 76.83
Depreciation 80.44 70.04 55.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 357.70 343.82 109.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.94 -201.27 69.37
Other Income 8.01 177.05 55.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.95 -24.22 124.98
Interest 70.42 47.46 21.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.53 -71.68 103.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.53 -71.68 103.77
Tax 29.80 5.06 26.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.27 -76.74 77.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.27 -76.74 77.26
Minority Interest 0.02 6.59 1.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 29.49 13.56 -15.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.24 -56.59 63.13
Equity Share Capital 130.76 130.76 130.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 -2.16 2.42
Diluted EPS 0.89 -2.16 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 -2.16 2.42
Diluted EPS 0.89 -2.16 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
