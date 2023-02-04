English
    Welspun Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,402.32 crore, up 84.95% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Welspun Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,402.32 crore in December 2022 up 84.95% from Rs. 1,298.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 63.19% from Rs. 63.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.39 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 179.99 crore in December 2021.

    Welspun Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,402.321,963.811,298.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,402.321,963.811,298.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,229.871,945.28879.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods--14.3613.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-506.69-321.9895.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost155.06113.5676.83
    Depreciation80.4470.0455.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses357.70343.82109.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.94-201.2769.37
    Other Income8.01177.0555.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.95-24.22124.98
    Interest70.4247.4621.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.53-71.68103.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.53-71.68103.77
    Tax29.805.0626.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.27-76.7477.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.27-76.7477.26
    Minority Interest0.026.591.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates29.4913.56-15.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.24-56.5963.13
    Equity Share Capital130.76130.76130.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.89-2.162.42
    Diluted EPS0.89-2.162.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.89-2.162.42
    Diluted EPS0.89-2.162.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
