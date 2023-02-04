Welspun Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,402.32 crore, up 84.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,402.32 crore in December 2022 up 84.95% from Rs. 1,298.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.24 crore in December 2022 down 63.19% from Rs. 63.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.39 crore in December 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 179.99 crore in December 2021.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in December 2021.

