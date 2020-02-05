Welspun Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,887.84 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,887.84 crore in December 2019 up 8.65% from Rs. 2,657.86 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 223.48 crore in December 2019 up 642.95% from Rs. 30.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.45 crore in December 2019 up 72.51% from Rs. 223.44 crore in December 2018.

Welspun Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2018.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 186.90 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 63.09% returns over the last 6 months and 82.61% over the last 12 months.