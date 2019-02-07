Welspun Corp Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,657.86 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,657.86 crore in December 2018 up 15.35% from Rs. 2,304.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.08 crore in December 2018 down 56.46% from Rs. 69.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.44 crore in December 2018 up 35.9% from Rs. 164.41 crore in December 2017.

Welspun Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2017.

Welspun Corp shares closed at 102.15 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.