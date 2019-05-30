Wellness Noni Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 38.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in March 2019 down 38.51% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 71.2% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 61.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

Wellness Noni EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2018.

Wellness Noni shares closed at 11.31 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)