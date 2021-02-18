Wellness Noni Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, down 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in December 2020 down 10.89% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 149.2% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 164.71% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

Wellness Noni EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2019.

Wellness Noni shares closed at 5.54 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)