Wellness Noni Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 393.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2018 up 393.66% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018 up 1817.87% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2018 up 2333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Wellness Noni EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Wellness Noni shares closed at 10.44 on December 20, 2018 (BSE)