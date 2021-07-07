Wellesley Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 250% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021 down 7535.14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 down 1475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Wellesley Corp shares closed at 6.66 on June 15, 2021 (BSE)