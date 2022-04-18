Welcure Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 58.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 58.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 68.34% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Welcure Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Welcure Drugs shares closed at 11.55 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)