Welcast Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore, down 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore in September 2022 down 44.04% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 16.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.63 in September 2021.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 934.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 112.42% returns over the last 12 months.