    Welcast Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore, down 44.04% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.57 crore in September 2022 down 44.04% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in September 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

    Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 16.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.63 in September 2021.

    Welcast Steels shares closed at 934.00 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 112.42% returns over the last 12 months.

    Welcast Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.5743.2917.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.5743.2917.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.7123.9314.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.722.70-5.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.771.711.61
    Depreciation0.180.270.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.3410.425.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.284.250.84
    Other Income0.120.180.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.404.430.91
    Interest0.080.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.324.390.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.324.390.90
    Tax0.240.370.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.084.020.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.084.020.87
    Equity Share Capital0.640.640.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9562.9413.63
    Diluted EPS16.9562.9413.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9562.9413.63
    Diluted EPS16.9562.9413.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:16 pm