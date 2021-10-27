Welcast Steels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, down 43.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in September 2021 down 43.63% from Rs. 30.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021 up 135.34% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021 down 27.39% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 13.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 38.56 in September 2020.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 336.00 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 1.93% over the last 12 months.