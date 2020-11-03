Welcast Steels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in September 2020 down 22.31% from Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020 down 2368.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020 up 149.21% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 302.10 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.12% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.