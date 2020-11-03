172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|welcast-steels-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-30-35-crore-down-22-31-y-o-y-2-6057301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Welcast Steels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in September 2020 down 22.31% from Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020 down 2368.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020 up 149.21% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 302.10 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given -11.12% returns over the last 6 months and -39.58% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations30.3523.7439.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.3523.7439.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.7911.3619.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.403.364.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.152.312.74
Depreciation0.370.380.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.317.1411.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.13-0.810.21
Other Income0.070.09--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.20-0.730.21
Interest0.070.130.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.13-0.860.09
Exceptional Items-3.69----
P/L Before Tax-2.56-0.860.09
Tax-0.100.01-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.46-0.870.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.46-0.870.11
Equity Share Capital0.640.640.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-38.56-13.581.70
Diluted EPS-38.56-13.581.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-38.56-13.581.70
Diluted EPS-38.56-13.581.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Welcast Steels

