Welcast Steels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in September 2020 down 22.31% from Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2020 down 2368.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020 up 149.21% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2019.
|Welcast Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.35
|23.74
|39.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.35
|23.74
|39.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.79
|11.36
|19.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|3.36
|4.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.15
|2.31
|2.74
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.38
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.31
|7.14
|11.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|-0.81
|0.21
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.09
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.20
|-0.73
|0.21
|Interest
|0.07
|0.13
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.13
|-0.86
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|-3.69
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.56
|-0.86
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|-0.87
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|-0.87
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.56
|-13.58
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-38.56
|-13.58
|1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.56
|-13.58
|1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-38.56
|-13.58
|1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
