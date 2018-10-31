Welcast Steels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore, up 46.98% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 73.57 crore in September 2018 up 46.98% from Rs. 50.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2018 up 13.69% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2018 down 24.79% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2017.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 9.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.47 in September 2017.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 704.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -20.90% returns over the last 6 months and -38.32% over the last 12 months.