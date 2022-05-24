Welcast Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore, down 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.81 crore in March 2022 down 7.64% from Rs. 24.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 108.18% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 139.53% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.46 in March 2021.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 377.50 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)