Welcast Steels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.93 crore, down 59.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.93 crore in March 2020 down 59.63% from Rs. 69.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020 down 169.59% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 98.21% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 372.40 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -32.18% over the last 12 months.