Welcast Steels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.19 crore, up 4.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.19 crore in March 2019 up 4.75% from Rs. 66.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 340.6% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019 up 34.94% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2018.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 11.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2018.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 481.50 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given -31.21% returns over the last 6 months and -37.74% over the last 12 months.