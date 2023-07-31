Welcast Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, down 55.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in June 2023 down 55.26% from Rs. 43.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 85.34% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 79.57% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.

Welcast Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 62.94 in June 2022.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 876.00 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 170.70% over the last 12 months.