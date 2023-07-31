English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Welcast Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, down 55.26% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in June 2023 down 55.26% from Rs. 43.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 85.34% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 79.57% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022.

    Welcast Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 62.94 in June 2022.

    Welcast Steels shares closed at 876.00 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 170.70% over the last 12 months.

    Welcast Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.3721.3743.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.3721.3743.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2513.4123.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.920.222.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.791.71
    Depreciation0.170.220.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.567.3410.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.50-1.614.25
    Other Income0.280.270.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.79-1.344.43
    Interest--1.470.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.79-2.814.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.79-2.814.39
    Tax0.20-0.720.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.59-2.094.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.59-2.094.02
    Equity Share Capital0.640.640.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.23-32.7662.94
    Diluted EPS9.23-32.7662.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.23-32.7662.94
    Diluted EPS9.23-32.7662.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Welcast Steels
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 08:55 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!