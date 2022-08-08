 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Welcast Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore, up 1128.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore in June 2022 up 1128.58% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2022 up 288.62% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022 up 351.34% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 62.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 33.37 in June 2021.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 389.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.65% returns over the last 6 months and -16.28% over the last 12 months.

Welcast Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.29 22.81 3.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.29 22.81 3.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.93 16.98 0.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.70 -2.73 1.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.71 1.84 1.69
Depreciation 0.27 0.29 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.42 6.84 1.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.25 -0.40 -2.17
Other Income 0.18 0.45 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.43 0.05 -2.10
Interest 0.05 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.39 0.03 -2.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.39 0.03 -2.12
Tax 0.37 -0.07 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.02 0.10 -2.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.02 0.10 -2.13
Equity Share Capital 0.64 0.64 0.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.94 1.59 -33.37
Diluted EPS 62.94 1.59 -33.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.94 1.59 -33.37
Diluted EPS 62.94 1.59 -33.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Welcast Steels
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.