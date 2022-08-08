Welcast Steels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore, up 1128.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.29 crore in June 2022 up 1128.58% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2022 up 288.62% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2022 up 351.34% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 62.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 33.37 in June 2021.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 389.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.65% returns over the last 6 months and -16.28% over the last 12 months.