Welcast Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore, down 85.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.52 crore in June 2021 down 85.16% from Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2021 down 145.78% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021 down 434.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 451.25 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 32.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.