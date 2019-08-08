Welcast Steels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.81 crore, down 35.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.81 crore in June 2019 down 35.15% from Rs. 64.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 up 133.86% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 up 3.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

Welcast Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2018.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 480.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)