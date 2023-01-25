 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Welcast Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore in December 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 155.11% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 121.43% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Welcast Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.69 9.57 42.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.69 9.57 42.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.09 5.71 26.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.86 -1.72 4.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.66 1.77 1.81
Depreciation 0.23 0.18 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.51 2.34 8.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 1.28 0.64
Other Income 0.19 0.12 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 1.40 0.78
Interest 0.03 0.08 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 1.32 0.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.50 1.32 0.65
Tax -0.13 0.24 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 1.08 0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 1.08 0.67
Equity Share Capital 0.64 0.64 0.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.76 16.95 10.45
Diluted EPS -5.76 16.95 10.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.76 16.95 10.45
Diluted EPS -5.76 16.95 10.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited