Welcast Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore in December 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 155.11% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 121.43% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.
Welcast Steels shares closed at 888.90 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 149.20% returns over the last 6 months and 81.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Welcast Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.69
|9.57
|42.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.69
|9.57
|42.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.09
|5.71
|26.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.86
|-1.72
|4.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.66
|1.77
|1.81
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.18
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|2.34
|8.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|1.28
|0.64
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|1.40
|0.78
|Interest
|0.03
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|1.32
|0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|1.32
|0.65
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.24
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|1.08
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|1.08
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.76
|16.95
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.76
|16.95
|10.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.76
|16.95
|10.45
|Diluted EPS
|-5.76
|16.95
|10.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited