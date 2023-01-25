Welcast Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore in December 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 155.11% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 121.43% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 888.90 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 149.20% returns over the last 6 months and 81.63% over the last 12 months.