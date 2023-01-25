English
    Welcast Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore, down 53.71% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welcast Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.69 crore in December 2022 down 53.71% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 155.11% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 121.43% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    Welcast Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.699.5742.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.699.5742.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.095.7126.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.86-1.724.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.771.81
    Depreciation0.230.180.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.512.348.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.661.280.64
    Other Income0.190.120.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.471.400.78
    Interest0.030.080.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.501.320.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.501.320.65
    Tax-0.130.24-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.371.080.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.371.080.67
    Equity Share Capital0.640.640.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.7616.9510.45
    Diluted EPS-5.7616.9510.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.7616.9510.45
    Diluted EPS-5.7616.9510.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
