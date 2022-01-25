Welcast Steels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore, up 121.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore in December 2021 up 121.87% from Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 75.74% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 1700% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

Welcast Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 43.08 in December 2020.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 471.00 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)