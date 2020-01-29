Welcast Steels Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.21 crore, down 33.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.21 crore in December 2019 down 33.94% from Rs. 62.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 down 136.76% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 down 86.84% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018.

Welcast Steels shares closed at 427.50 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.04% returns over the last 6 months and -37.13% over the last 12 months.