Weizmann Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore, up 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 31.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 44.89% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2023 down 32.38% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.

Weizmann EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

Weizmann shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and 100.10% over the last 12 months.