    Weizmann Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore, up 20.34% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Weizmann are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.68 crore in March 2023 up 20.34% from Rs. 31.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 44.89% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2023 down 32.38% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.

    Weizmann EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

    Weizmann shares closed at 102.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and 100.10% over the last 12 months.

    Weizmann
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.6829.4231.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.6829.4231.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5110.9414.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.040.07-1.23
    Power & Fuel6.76----
    Employees Cost2.931.892.05
    Depreciation0.780.770.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9713.7712.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.701.992.44
    Other Income0.050.061.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.752.054.39
    Interest0.230.220.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.521.834.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.521.834.27
    Tax1.110.181.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.411.652.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.411.652.56
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8615.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.041.61
    Diluted EPS0.891.041.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.041.61
    Diluted EPS0.891.041.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

