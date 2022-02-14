Weizmann Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, down 23.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in December 2021 down 23.94% from Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021 down 81.55% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 down 65.4% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.

Weizmann EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in December 2020.

Weizmann shares closed at 93.60 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 84.98% returns over the last 6 months and 95.82% over the last 12 months.