Weizmann Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.29 crore, up 17.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.29 crore in December 2020 up 17.8% from Rs. 24.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2020 up 26.19% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020 up 32.7% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2019.

Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Weizmann shares closed at 47.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.68% returns over the last 6 months and 88.19% over the last 12 months.