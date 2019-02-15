Weizmann Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.82 crore, up 48.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.82 crore in December 2018 up 48.3% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2018 up 788.95% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2018 up 250.65% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Weizmann shares closed at 36.50 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.41% returns over the last 6 months and -30.48% over the last 12 months.