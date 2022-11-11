Weizmann Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in September 2022 up 26.27% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 137.76% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2022 up 350.63% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

Weizmann shares closed at 121.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 132.63% returns over the last 6 months and 122.65% over the last 12 months.