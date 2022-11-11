English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Weizmann Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Weizmann are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.50 crore in September 2022 up 26.27% from Rs. 24.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 137.76% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2022 up 350.63% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

    Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in September 2021.

    Close

    Weizmann shares closed at 121.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 132.63% returns over the last 6 months and 122.65% over the last 12 months.

    Weizmann
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.5036.5324.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.5036.5324.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.7014.6610.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.211.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.012.452.14
    Depreciation0.770.850.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4016.1910.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.532.17-0.21
    Other Income0.250.060.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.792.23-0.07
    Interest0.240.260.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.551.96-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.551.96-0.12
    Tax0.610.84-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.941.12-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.941.12-0.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.28-0.17-1.65
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.660.95-1.74
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8617.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.60-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.420.60-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.60-1.01
    Diluted EPS0.420.60-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing #Weizmann
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am