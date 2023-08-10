Weizmann Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.27 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.27 crore in June 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 36.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 up 208.41% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2023 up 50.65% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

Weizmann shares closed at 92.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and 33.94% over the last 12 months.