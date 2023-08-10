English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Weizmann Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.27 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Weizmann are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.27 crore in June 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 36.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 up 208.41% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2023 up 50.65% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

    Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

    Weizmann shares closed at 92.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and 33.94% over the last 12 months.

    Weizmann
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.2737.6836.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.2737.6836.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.7312.5114.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.541.040.21
    Power & Fuel--6.76--
    Employees Cost2.262.932.45
    Depreciation0.780.780.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2110.9716.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.832.702.17
    Other Income0.020.050.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.862.752.23
    Interest0.170.230.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.682.521.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.682.521.96
    Tax1.131.110.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.551.411.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.551.411.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.38-0.31-0.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.941.100.95
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8615.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.850.690.60
    Diluted EPS1.850.690.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.850.690.60
    Diluted EPS1.850.690.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing #Weizmann
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!