Weizmann Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 22.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 290.93% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 up 93.15% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.