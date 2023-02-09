Weizmann Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 22.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 290.93% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 up 93.15% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Weizmann EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

Weizmann shares closed at 105.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.17% returns over the last 6 months and 54.15% over the last 12 months.