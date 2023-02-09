English
    Weizmann Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Weizmann are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.42 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 22.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 290.93% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2022 up 93.15% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

    Weizmann
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.4231.5022.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.4231.5022.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9411.709.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.090.02
    Power & Fuel----3.69
    Employees Cost1.892.011.95
    Depreciation0.770.770.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7714.405.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.992.530.27
    Other Income0.060.250.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.052.790.62
    Interest0.220.240.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.832.550.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.832.550.59
    Tax0.180.610.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.651.940.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.651.940.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.11-1.28-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.550.660.40
    Equity Share Capital15.8615.8617.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.420.23
    Diluted EPS0.980.420.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.420.23
    Diluted EPS0.980.420.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited