Weizmann Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore, down 23.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.28 crore in December 2021 down 23.94% from Rs. 29.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 90.69% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 down 65.4% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.

Weizmann EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2020.

Weizmann shares closed at 63.80 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.74% returns over the last 6 months and 37.20% over the last 12 months.