Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Weekly Tactical: This luggage stock can take off post a significant correction

Moneycontrol Research   •

A surge in discretionary travel, wedding spends, and increased mobility post pandemic are structurally positive for luggage demand

VIP has been fast coming out of the adverse impact of the pandemic and showing good traction in revenue (Representative Image/AP)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Travel is on the upswing and luggage companies are reporting interesting numbers. However, the leading organised luggage manufacturer — VIP Industries (CMP: Rs 576, Nifty level: 17077) — has corrected over 20 percent in the past two months against a 4.5 percent decline in the Nifty index. We see a tactical opportunity in VIP and the reasons are not hard to find. VIP has been fast coming out of the adverse impact of the pandemic and showing good traction in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers