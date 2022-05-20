HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Weekly Tactical Pick: ITC

Moneycontrol Research   •

Cigarette business is the key as it's one of the largest contributors to ITC’s profitability and cash flows

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Higher dividend yield and double-digit earnings growth — on the back of a recovery in all the major business segments, make ITC (CMP: Rs276; Nifty: 15,809.4) our tactical pick for this week. Overhang of higher GST rate likely to have subsided for the short term: Cigarette, at present,  is taxed at the GST (goods and service tax) rate of 28 percent. The chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has recently said the taxation on sin...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers