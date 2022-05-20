Weekly Tactical Pick: ITC

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Higher dividend yield and double-digit earnings growth — on the back of a recovery in all the major business segments, make ITC (CMP: Rs276; Nifty: 15,809.4) our tactical pick for this week. Overhang of higher GST rate likely to have subsided for the short term: Cigarette, at present, is taxed at the GST (goods and service tax) rate of 28 percent. The chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has recently said the taxation on sin...