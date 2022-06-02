Websol Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.62 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.62 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 47.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 85.84% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

Websol Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2021.

Websol Energy shares closed at 92.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.30% over the last 12 months.