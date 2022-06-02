 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Websol Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.62 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.62 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 47.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 down 85.84% from Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022 down 34.18% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021.

Websol Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2021.

Websol Energy shares closed at 92.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.30% over the last 12 months.

Websol Energy System
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.62 49.66 47.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.62 49.66 47.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.84 43.73 25.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.96 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.44 -9.94 4.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.90 2.62 3.03
Depreciation 3.79 3.86 3.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.05 3.66 5.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.60 2.77 5.20
Other Income 0.81 0.82 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.41 3.59 5.64
Interest 0.81 0.73 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.60 2.86 3.64
Exceptional Items -- 1.22 1.30
P/L Before Tax 1.60 4.08 4.94
Tax 1.10 2.07 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.50 2.01 3.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.50 2.01 3.53
Equity Share Capital 36.64 36.64 31.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.61 1.21
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.61 1.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.61 1.21
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.61 1.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
