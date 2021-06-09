Websol Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, up 129.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2021 up 129.13% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2021 up 169.49% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021 up 173.31% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2020.

Websol Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Websol Energy shares closed at 49.40 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.48% returns over the last 6 months and 189.74% over the last 12 months.