Websol Energy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, up 129.13% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2021 up 129.13% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2021 up 169.49% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2021 up 173.31% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2020.

Websol Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2020.

Websol Energy shares closed at 49.40 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.48% returns over the last 6 months and 189.74% over the last 12 months.

Websol Energy System
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations47.2747.7620.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.2747.7620.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.6129.8325.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.326.77-1.35
Power & Fuel--2.72--
Employees Cost3.032.203.15
Depreciation3.783.883.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.332.776.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.20-0.41-17.08
Other Income0.441.500.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.641.09-16.69
Interest2.002.772.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.64-1.68-19.01
Exceptional Items1.3055.31-7.26
P/L Before Tax4.9453.63-26.27
Tax1.41---21.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.5353.63-5.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.5353.63-5.08
Equity Share Capital31.1430.5930.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.2117.53-0.17
Diluted EPS1.0515.26-0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.2117.53-0.17
Diluted EPS1.0515.26-0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Websol Energy #Websol Energy System
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:22 pm

